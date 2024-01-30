Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Ankush pleads Satya for a second chance for Arya

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Kasturi, on a quest to uncover Arya’s mother Chhaya’s (Sai Deodhar) identity, stumbles upon a crucial file that mysteriously ends up on Satya’s (Aamir Dalvi) desk, leaving her in a state of panic. However, Kasturi manages to stop Satya from reading it.

Arya gears up for the last phase of the competition. However, she makes a big sacrifice as she purposely performs poorly and unfortunately loose the Nanha Policewala competition. Ankush and Baba get upset and emotional after Arya’s defeat. Soon, she is asked to go to Sudhar Ghar and bids an emotional goodbye to everyone.

In the coming episode, Arya, having lost the Nanha Police Wala competition for Bella’s sake, faces the consequence as Satya declares her transfer to Sudhar Ghar. Ankush pleads with Satya for a second chance, although Anjali wrestles with conflicting emotions as complying with Ankush’s request would go against her prior commitment.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.