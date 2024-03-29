Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Satya attempts to kill Arya, Yug saves her life

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Arya, feeling uncomfortable and repeatedly tries to stop Yug’s attempts at intimacy, but he persists. In a fit of anger, Arya calls out to Yug as Ekya, threatening to smash him if he continues.

Immediately afterward, Arya realizes her slip-up, as she had promised Ankush not to reveal her identity in front of Yug. However, Yug catches on to Arya’s use of the name Ekya. Yug learns about Arya’s real identity, while Satya embarks on a quest to uncover the truth about Arya. Upon noticing Satya leave the house, Yug urges Arya to follow him. Arya observes Satya heading towards her house; where Ankush resides as well. However, Ankush and Satya fail to have an encounter.

In the coming episode, Satya plans to kill Arya. He plants the entire incident in such a way that it would look like that the target was Kasturi but Arya got killed because she tried to protect Kasturi. However, Yug witnesses a shooter and witnesses Arya being the target. As soon as the shooter shoots, Yug pushes Arya and she falls on the ground.

Who will get shot?

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.