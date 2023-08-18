ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot slaps Maan for risking Aastha and her baby’s life

Maan takes unconscious Aastha to the operation theatre. However, Riya gets to know about this and rushes to the hospital with Beeji to stop Maan. Sanjot slaps Maan for risking Aastha and her baby’s life in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
18 Aug,2023 15:42:18
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot slaps Maan for risking Aastha and her baby’s life 843821

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Dilpreet ends up in a disagreement with an unfamiliar person at the bank. Gurpreet intervenes and halts the conflict. Gurpreet is taken aback upon discovering that Dilpreet works as a security guard. Soon, Dilpreet and Gurpreet get into a fight but soon amidst their fight Dilpreet gets stabbed with a knife and Gurpreet rushes him to the hospital. Dilpreet gets fine and the family brings him home.

In the coming episode, a patient is in need of a kidney at the Maan Hospital, thus Maan and Aastha decide that this is the best way to get money and start getting themselves tested for kidney donation. However, Aastha learns about her pregnancy and rethinks about her decision. However, Maan (Sandeep Baswana) decides to go ahead with Aastha’s surgery unknown to her. Even after knowing this could be a threat to the baby, Maan takes unconscious Aastha to the operation theatre. However, Riya gets to know about this and rushes to the hospital with Beeji to stop Maan. Sanjot comes to the operation theatre and slaps Maan for risking Aastha and her baby’s life.

Will Maan apologize to Aastha?

Also Read: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri triggers the curiosity of ‘The Vaccine War’ with an engaging teaser; to be released on 28th sept after audience poll!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

