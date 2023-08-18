Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot slaps Maan for risking Aastha and her baby’s life

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Dilpreet ends up in a disagreement with an unfamiliar person at the bank. Gurpreet intervenes and halts the conflict. Gurpreet is taken aback upon discovering that Dilpreet works as a security guard. Soon, Dilpreet and Gurpreet get into a fight but soon amidst their fight Dilpreet gets stabbed with a knife and Gurpreet rushes him to the hospital. Dilpreet gets fine and the family brings him home.

In the coming episode, a patient is in need of a kidney at the Maan Hospital, thus Maan and Aastha decide that this is the best way to get money and start getting themselves tested for kidney donation. However, Aastha learns about her pregnancy and rethinks about her decision. However, Maan (Sandeep Baswana) decides to go ahead with Aastha’s surgery unknown to her. Even after knowing this could be a threat to the baby, Maan takes unconscious Aastha to the operation theatre. However, Riya gets to know about this and rushes to the hospital with Beeji to stop Maan. Sanjot comes to the operation theatre and slaps Maan for risking Aastha and her baby’s life.

Will Maan apologize to Aastha?

