Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer and Amrita get married

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, the Brar family gear up for Veer and Amrita’s haldi ceremony. While the family members dance, Dollar and Riya come close and have romantic eye contact. The family members witness their cute and romantic moments and tease them. Dollar and Riya hug each other and blush.

Tavleen’s vow to take away every moment of the Brar family’s happiness. Hence, she tells him the truth about Veer’s mother minutes before the wedding. Tavleen also instigates Veer against the Brar family by telling Veer that the Brar family is responsible for Prabhjot’s condition.

In the coming episode, Veer is infuriated that everyone has kept his mother’s truth hidden. He confronts the family members just before the marriage. However, Veer also reveals Tavleen’s truth in front of the family. He reveals how she revealed his mother’s truth and asked for a favour in return. Veer exposes Tavleen and soon gets married to Amrita.

Will Tavleen seek revenge from Veer?

