ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer and Amrita get married

Veer also reveals Tavleen’s truth in front of the family. He reveals how she revealed his mother’s truth and, in return, asked for a favour. Veer exposes Tavleen and soon gets married to Amrita in Sony SAB show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Jun,2023 15:52:58
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer and Amrita get married

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, the Brar family gear up for Veer and Amrita’s haldi ceremony. While the family members dance, Dollar and Riya come close and have romantic eye contact. The family members witness their cute and romantic moments and tease them. Dollar and Riya hug each other and blush.

Tavleen’s vow to take away every moment of the Brar family’s happiness. Hence, she tells him the truth about Veer’s mother minutes before the wedding. Tavleen also instigates Veer against the Brar family by telling Veer that the Brar family is responsible for Prabhjot’s condition.

In the coming episode, Veer is infuriated that everyone has kept his mother’s truth hidden. He confronts the family members just before the marriage. However, Veer also reveals Tavleen’s truth in front of the family. He reveals how she revealed his mother’s truth and asked for a favour in return. Veer exposes Tavleen and soon gets married to Amrita.

Will Tavleen seek revenge from Veer?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Also Read: Mouni Roy showcases classical moves on Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat song, Disha Patani comments ‘Ohooo sundariii’

Also Read: Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (12 – 18 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Tavleen spills Prabhjot’s truth to Veer
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Tavleen spills Prabhjot’s truth to Veer
Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (19 – 25 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (19 – 25 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya and Dollar come close during Amrita-Veer’s Haldi ceremony
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya and Dollar come close during Amrita-Veer’s Haldi ceremony
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer saves Prabhjot from an accident
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer saves Prabhjot from an accident
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dollar exposes Khushwant’s drug operation, Police arrest him
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dollar exposes Khushwant’s drug operation, Police arrest him
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Sonal files a complaint against Ashwin
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Sonal files a complaint against Ashwin
Latest Stories
CLAT 2024 Exam on 3rd December, Check Eligibility & Steps to Apply
CLAT 2024 Exam on 3rd December, Check Eligibility & Steps to Apply
Salman Khan’s security to be strengthened even more after Goldy Brar threats, deets inside
Salman Khan’s security to be strengthened even more after Goldy Brar threats, deets inside
Surbhi Chandna Is All Excited As Ishqbaaaz Clocks 7 Iconic Years; Nakuul Mehta Gets Esctatic In His Reply
Surbhi Chandna Is All Excited As Ishqbaaaz Clocks 7 Iconic Years; Nakuul Mehta Gets Esctatic In His Reply
Exclusive: Raghubir Yadav bags Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal
Exclusive: Raghubir Yadav bags Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal
Shraddha Arya Steals Hearts In Blue Saree, See Pics
Shraddha Arya Steals Hearts In Blue Saree, See Pics
Tum Kya Mile: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt stun with perfection in new song from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, come check out
Tum Kya Mile: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt stun with perfection in new song from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, come check out
Read Latest News