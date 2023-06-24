Mouni Roy showcases classical moves on Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat song, Disha Patani comments ‘Ohooo sundariii’

Mouni Roy, the talented and graceful actress, recently mesmerized her fans with a captivating performance. In a recent video shared on her Instagram account, Mouni showcased her impeccable classical dance moves on the iconic song “Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat” from the classic film “Navrang.” Her grace and expressions left her fans in awe of her talent.

In the video, Mouni effortlessly showcased her classical moves. Her expressions beautifully conveyed the song’s emotions, capturing the essence of the lyrics and the melody. Mouni’s performance was a perfect blend of grace, elegance, and artistry, enthralling the audience. Mouni has always showcased her passion for dance on various projects and social media platforms.

Mouni’s fans flooded the video’s comments section with words of admiration and appreciation. They applauded her skill, expressions, and the beauty with which she performed the classical dance moves. Mouni’s talent caught the attention of fellow actress and BFF Disha Patani, who couldn’t resist commenting on the post. Disha expressed her awe with a playful comment, saying, “Ohooo sundariii,” highlighting the beauty and charm of Mouni’s performance. Check below!

Recently, Mouni gave a glimpse into her picturesque holiday with her throwback captivating snapshots from her vacation. In the collection of photos, Mouni was seen basking in the sun, enjoying the serene beaches, and exploring scenic locations. She effortlessly radiated joy and happiness with each picture, creating a dreamy atmosphere that resonates with her followers.

