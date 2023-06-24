ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Mouni Roy showcases classical moves on Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat song, Disha Patani comments ‘Ohooo sundariii’

Mouni Roy's talent caught the attention of fellow actress and BFF Disha Patani, who couldn't resist commenting on the post. Disha expressed her awe with a playful comment.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Jun,2023 15:12:05
Mouni Roy showcases classical moves on Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat song, Disha Patani comments ‘Ohooo sundariii’

Mouni Roy, the talented and graceful actress, recently mesmerized her fans with a captivating performance. In a recent video shared on her Instagram account, Mouni showcased her impeccable classical dance moves on the iconic song “Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat” from the classic film “Navrang.” Her grace and expressions left her fans in awe of her talent.

In the video, Mouni effortlessly showcased her classical moves. Her expressions beautifully conveyed the song’s emotions, capturing the essence of the lyrics and the melody. Mouni’s performance was a perfect blend of grace, elegance, and artistry, enthralling the audience. Mouni has always showcased her passion for dance on various projects and social media platforms.

Mouni’s fans flooded the video’s comments section with words of admiration and appreciation. They applauded her skill, expressions, and the beauty with which she performed the classical dance moves. Mouni’s talent caught the attention of fellow actress and BFF Disha Patani, who couldn’t resist commenting on the post. Disha expressed her awe with a playful comment, saying, “Ohooo sundariii,” highlighting the beauty and charm of Mouni’s performance. Check below!

Recently, Mouni gave a glimpse into her picturesque holiday with her throwback captivating snapshots from her vacation. In the collection of photos, Mouni was seen basking in the sun, enjoying the serene beaches, and exploring scenic locations. She effortlessly radiated joy and happiness with each picture, creating a dreamy atmosphere that resonates with her followers.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Mouni Roy Delights Fans With Captivating Throwback Vacation Pictures, See Here
Mouni Roy Delights Fans With Captivating Throwback Vacation Pictures, See Here
Watch: Disha Patani’s high-flying strong kick will inspire you
Watch: Disha Patani’s high-flying strong kick will inspire you
Inside Mouni Roy’s exotic girls’ trip, see pics
Inside Mouni Roy’s exotic girls’ trip, see pics
Rakul Preet Singh has a special birthday wish for Disha Patani, come check out
Rakul Preet Singh has a special birthday wish for Disha Patani, come check out
Disha Patani’s heart is filled with gratitude, here’s why
Disha Patani’s heart is filled with gratitude, here’s why
Mouni Roy’s heart-warming birthday wish for her ‘beautiful ninja warrior’ Disha Patani
Mouni Roy’s heart-warming birthday wish for her ‘beautiful ninja warrior’ Disha Patani
Latest Stories
Shivangi Joshi’s Latest Style In Green Co-ord Set And Floral Skirt Makes Her The Most Stylish Beauty
Shivangi Joshi’s Latest Style In Green Co-ord Set And Floral Skirt Makes Her The Most Stylish Beauty
Avneet Kaur Seeks Blessings From Ganpati Bappa; Fans Wish Her Luck
Avneet Kaur Seeks Blessings From Ganpati Bappa; Fans Wish Her Luck
Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ to release on November 24, 2023, check out teaser
Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ to release on November 24, 2023, check out teaser
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Turns Anarkali; Her Latest Dance Reel Has Her Fans In Awe
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Turns Anarkali; Her Latest Dance Reel Has Her Fans In Awe
Surbhi Jyoti shines in peach embellished lehenga, stuns fans with elegant accessories
Surbhi Jyoti shines in peach embellished lehenga, stuns fans with elegant accessories
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Cuddles And Kisses Child Actor Kiara Sadh In This Cute BTS Video
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Cuddles And Kisses Child Actor Kiara Sadh In This Cute BTS Video
Read Latest News