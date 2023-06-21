Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (12 - 18 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Anupama growing anxious as she had to choose between Anu’s love and Malti Devi’s faith. Anupama overcomes her dilemma and chooses responsibility over love. The next morning Malti Devi praises Anupama in front of the media. Anupama gets emotional as she reaches that supreme moment to start a new phase of her life. Elsewhere, Barkha provokes Maaya about Anuj. Hence, Maaya creates a scene by seeing Anuj and Anupama together at the latter’s function. Later, Malti Devi furiously warns Anupama to focus on her decision. Anupama decides to leave all the obstacles behind to focus on her goal. Elsewhere, Shah family and Dimple get into a disagreement due to their divergent viewpoints. During a heated altercation in the Shah mansion, Leela chooses to leave the house.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Manjiri reaching Akshara’s house and rejoicing in the presence of her grandchildren. Meanwhile, Muskan feels distressed about losing her engagement ring. Surekha leaves no stone unturned to hurl insults at Muskan for losing the engagement ring. However, Abhimanyu steps in before things get worse. Kairav and Muskan’s engagement takes place in the presence of the family. Later, Muskan grows anxious when she receives a blackmail message. On the other hand, Manjiri realises her mistake and hopes Akshara and Abhimanyu to have a beautiful family with Abhir. Everyone is filled with joy and festivity as the Haldi ceremony kicks off. During the ceremony, Abhir and Ruhi set out to find the former’s real father. Finally, Muskan’s past is revealed. Surekha blames Muskan for hiding her past from the Goenkas, but Akshara and Abhinav try to defend her.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw Palki and Rajveer struggling to rescue Preeta and Karan from the burning room. The police arrive at the Luthra Mansion to arrest Rajveer, but Rakhi feels that he has fled. Rajveer runs from the police to rescue Preeta. However, they and the Luthras feel that Rajveer is running away because he is guilty. Palki tells everyone about the burning room, which worries Nidhi. The latter gives the firefighter a bride to kill Preeta. However, the firefighter refuses to take a bribe from Nidhi. Soon, Nidhi and Aarohi find a man who agrees to kill Preeta. The Luthras struggle to stop the fire but Shaurya keeps fighting with Rajveer. Nidhi and Aarohi help the contract killer render a firefighter unconscious and disguise as him. However, he fails to abduct Preeta. Nidhi gets the Luthras busy in Rajveer and Shaurya’s fight. Rajveer and Palki reveal about Shaurya’s wrongdoings to the Luthras. One of the firefighters comes there and tells them about the contract killer. Nidhi sends her contract killer back to take Preeta away, but Karan tries hard to stop him. AK, the contract killer, overpowers Karan but flees as Rishabh comes there. Nidhi tries to kill Preeta, but Rajveer’s arrival shocks her.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Pyaarelal telling everyone his dream to everyone. Kalpana’s father fixes a meeting with Pyaarelal to give him Shagun, and Sapna’s family also decides to come with Shagun to Pyaarelal’s house. Gokuldham society members prepare for Pyaarelal and Kalpana’s Shagun ceremony. Later, Kalpana comes with her family to Pyaarelal’s house. Kalpana and her family find out the truth about Pyaarelal’s name and Kalpana decides to break up with him. Later, Jethalal and Taarak give good news to Pyaarelal. Pyaarelal calls and invites Bagha, Nattu kaka and Bawri for his Shagun ceremony with Sapna. Later, everyone welcomes Sapna and her family to Gokuldham society. A man named Swapnil loves Sapna, and Pyaarelal brings him to his Shagun ceremony and helps them get together with each other. Later, Pyaarelal decides to change his name back to Popatlal. Tapu Sena visits Popatlal and helps cheer up his mood.

Udaariyaan, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw Ekam vowing to be with Nehmat, and has started to ignore Harleen. However, Nehmat is determined to unite Ekam and Harleen. She has also gotten ready to marry Sartaj to get away from Ekam. At this juncture, Nehmat’s life has taken a crucial twist. She has gotten to know about her pregnancy. She is happy that she is pregnant with Ekam’s child. But this also has given her a bigger scare, and worries about Ekam’s next step if he gets to know that he is going to become a father. Nehmat tries to unite Ekam and Harleen before it is too late. Amidst this, a raid at the Randhawa house takes place where a huge amount of money gets found in Ekam’s room. The police tell the family that Ekam accepted a bribe for a case. The police arrest Ekam. Later, Sartaj gets him out of jail. Later, the family organizes a puja wherein Nehmat feels nauseous owing to the smell of the ghee. Sartaj and Nehmat try to hide the reason for the nausea. In this process, Nehmat gets to know a big truth. She learns about Harleen’s incapability of becoming a mother. Naaz taunts Nehmat and blames her for Harleen’s medical problem. Nehmat gets shocked to know that it was an outcome of the bullet that Harleen took on her, by saving Nehmat.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw Sahiba getting shocked to know about Angad’s involvement in her shop’s incident. Angad admits his foolish act, for which Sahiba suffered a loss. Angad feels guilty and tries to apologise to Sahiba. Later, the Brars welcome Angad when he returns home. When the Brars blame Sahiba for Angad’s condition, the latter takes a firm stand for her. Meanwhile, Angad takes an oath to get Sahiba’s shop back to her. When Manbeer questions Sahiba’s sense of responsibility, the latter gives an apt reply. Sahiba gets shocked to see Kiara doing a pregnancy test at the hospital. Kiara is surprised as Sahiba promises to be by her side no matter the circumstances. Sahiba has an emotional breakdown when Angad confronts her to apologise. The Brars get shocked when Sahiba’s pregnancy report comes positive. However, Angad feels shattered when Sahiba admits that she is indeed pregnant. While Angad remains confused about Sahiba’s pregnancy, Kiara feels sick. Later, Kiara requests that Sahiba not disclose the truth to the Brars.

