Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer takes the blame to save Rana

The police come to arrest Rana but Veer decides to take the blame on him. Veer asks Dilpreet to allow him to take this decision. However, Maan opposes Veer’s decision in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Author: Manisha Suthar
22 May,2023 15:10:07
Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. According to the plot, the police come to Brar house with a search warrant to arrest Randeep on murder charges. However, the police fail to find Randeep in the house. Later, Rana’s health deteriorates, so Maan decides to get him hospitalized. Finally, the police learn Rana is in the hospital and decides to arrest him.

Nimrit and Riya blame Maan for getting Rana arrested. Maan calls Aastha and shares his ordeal. Soon, Prabjot tells Amrita that Maan is strong and will protect all like he was trying to protect Rana when the goons pelted stones at him during their fight. Amrita overhears their conversation and uses Prabjot’s confession to prove Rana’s innocence.

In the coming episode, the police come to arrest Rana, but Veer decides to take the blame on him. Veer asks Dilpreet to allow him to take this decision. However, Maan opposes Veer’s decision. Nimrit gets angry at Maan for not helping his brother in difficult times. Finally, after a lot of discussions, Dilpreet agrees, and Veer gets arrested after he takes the blame.

Will Amrita bail out Veer?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

