Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Raghav finds Sid being Ram and Priya’s murderer

Raghav visits Sid’s house as he doubts him. When Raghav reaches Sid’s home, he overhears him, saying that he killed Ram and Priya. Raghav gets shocked in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the storyline, Prachi cries after calling off her engagement with Josh. Raghav comes to speak to her. He informs Prachi that Josh is not the right guy for her as he disrespects her and her family. Prachi reveals that she loves Josh. Raghav gets angry and asks her to prepare to suffer if she wishes to marry Josh. Prachi gets angry with Raghav’s statements. In frustration, she reveals her real feelings, confesses her love for Raghav, and says, ‘I love Raghav.’ The latter gets shocked by the confession.

Later, Sid witnesses Prachi going to speak to a government official. He thinks if the truth comes out, he will be trapped badly hence he tries ways to stop Prachi. Soon, Sid plans Prachi’s accident to save his truth from getting exposed. When Prachi reaches the site of her latest project, a pillar falls on her, and she meets with an accident and gets badly injured. People rush her to the hospital, informing the family about the accident. Raghav and Pihu break down, seeing Prachi’s condition.

In the coming episode, Raghav finds something fishy with Prachi’s accident and Ram-Priya’s death and decides to find out the truth. Raghav visits Sid’s house as he doubts him. When Raghav reaches Sid’s home, he overhears him, saying he killed Ram and Priya. Raghav gets shocked and confronts him. Raghav holds his collar, but a man knocks off the former. Raghav falls unconscious on the ground.

OMG! Will Raghav reveal the truth to Prachi?

