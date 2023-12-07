Doree spoiler: Komal gives birth to a baby girl, Kailashi gets disappointed

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Anand returns home with Ganga, and finally, Doree reunites with her father. Later, Neelu questions the odd connection between the Thakur family and Ganga Prasad. In a cunning move, Neelu uncovers the truth that Doree is Anand and Mansi’s daughter. Neelu decides to make the most of the news that Doree is Mansi and Anand’s daughter.

Neelu arranges to meet Mansi to gather more information about her daughter. However, Ganga, concerned about Doree’s education, urges her to start attending school, but he soon realizes the financial challenges. Meanwhile, Mansi rushes to meet Neelu and suddenly a curious Komal follows her. Later, Mansi rushes to meet Neelu, only to learn the heartbreaking news that her daughter was found dead.

In the coming episode, Neelu manipulates Mansi emotionally and calls Anand to meet her. She reveals the shocking truth to Anand that the daughter he tried to get rid of six years ago is still alive. On the other hand, Doree, Ganga, and fellow weavers bring a pregnant Komal to their shelter homes. Komal goes into labor. Meanwhile, Kailashi performs a ritual to only get sons. In a twist of fate, Komal gives birth to twins of which the first one to be born is a baby girl, which causes chaos for Kailashi. Soon, Neelu hands the baby to Kailashi, who nearly drops her, but Doree saves the child.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.