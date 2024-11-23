Exclusive: Hasan Zaidi joins the cast of Mukta Dhond’s Colors show

Versatile actor Hasan Zaidi who was last seen as the lead in Star Plus’ uniquely conceptualized show Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, has bagged a powerful role to make his comeback to television. He will be seen being a part of the cast in Colors’ upcoming show. Produced by Mukta Dhond’s banner Malhar Content Creators, the show titled Mannat has Adnan Khan and Ayesha Singh playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already written exclusively about actors Delnaaz Irani and Mamta Verma playing significant roles in the show. We wrote about seasoned actress Mona Vasu playing the main antagonist in the show. We wrote about Sharain Khanduja playing the parallel lead in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Now, we hear of Hasan Zaidi playing a significant character.

As per a reliable source, “Hasan will be paired opposite Mona Vasu in the show.”

We buzzed Hasan but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As for Hasan, he has been part of engaging projects like Beyhadh 2, X Zone etc, in recent times.

