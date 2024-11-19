Exclusive: Meet fame Sharain Khanduja joins the cast of Mukta Dhond’s Colors show

Actress Sharain Khanduja who has featured in TV shows Ishqbaaaz, Meet etc will be a part of the cast of the upcoming Colors show produced by Mukta Dhond. Titled ‘Mannat’, the show will have Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Ayesha Singh and Kathaa Ankahee fame Adnan Khan playing the leads. The show produced by Malhar Content Creators is expected to be a love tale. The banner has Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, doing well on Zee TV.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already written exclusively about actors Delnaaz Irani and Mamta Verma playing significant roles in the show. We wrote about seasoned actress Mona Vasu playing the main antagonist in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Mona Vasu to be the main antagonist in Mukta Dhond’s upcoming Colors show

Exclusive: Delnaaz Irani bags Mukta Dhond’s show for Colors

We now hear of Sharain joining the cast in a role wherein she will be opposite Adnan Khan.

Our reliable source tells us, “There will be a phase in the show where the main lead played by Adnan Khan will be paired opposite Sharain.”

We buzzed Sharain but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

