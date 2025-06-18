Exclusive: Ritu Chaudhry Seth to reprise Shobha Virani in Star Plus’ Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar

Actress Ritu Chaudhry Seth, who literally started her career with the evergreen Balaji Telefilms show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, in the role of Shobha Virani, Tulsi and Mihir’s daughter, will be back on the show to reprise her popular role. Yes, Star Plus will soon be back with the new season of the cult show, which will be a finite series this time around.

Titled Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar, Star Plus and Balaji Telefilms are working hard towards the show’s launch and good run. Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay will reprise their roles of Tulsi Virani and Mihir Virani respectively.

Actors like Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Ketaki Dave, Kamalika Guha Thakurta will reprise their roles and this has already been written in the media.

The show will see Rohit Suchanti and Tanisha Mehta playing the leads, with Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi and Bharati Achrekar playing vital roles.

Now, we hear that Ritu will also return to the show to reprise her role of Shobha.

We buzzed Ritu and she said, “Talks are on, but nothing is confirmed at the moment.”

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As for Ritu, she has been part of successful projects like Nazar, Imlie etc.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

