Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Raghvendra spares Shivendra’s life

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Raghvendra comes to Samar and reveals the slap incident. Samar takes advantage of the situation and instigates Raghvendra against Shivendra. Samar makes Raghvendra drink, gives him a gun, and asks to kill Shivendra for humiliating him in front of the entire family. Raghvendra agrees to Samar’s order and takes the gun with him.

As earlier informed, Shivendra waits for Raghvendra to arrive home. As soon as Raghvendra comes home, Shivendra apologizes to him. He seeks forgiveness from Raghvendra for his impulsive behavior. Shivendra hugs Raghvendra after apologizing to him. At the same time, the entire family gets happy to witness brothers Shivendra and Raghvendra’s reunion.

In the coming episode, Raghvendra keeps the gun in his back pocket and hugs Shivendra. He goes to take the gun from his pocket to kill Shivendra. Samar, standing at a distance, witnesses the moment and gets happy. However, Raghvendra chooses not to shoot and hides the gun. Samar feels frustrated with Raghvendra’s decision.

OMG! Will Raghvendra and Shivendra patch up again?

