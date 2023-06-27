ADVERTISEMENT
Shocking: Goldy Brar threatens to kill Salman Khan after admitting to have killed Sidhu Moose Wala

A big and important update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Salman Khan as once again, reports emerge of his life being in danger and how. Well, read this article here for more details on the same

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
27 Jun,2023 12:52:11
Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan is one person who truly doesn’t need an introduction. He has been winning hearts of the masses for the longest time with his presence and well, we love it. In a career spanning more than 34 years, Salman Khan has been a part of iconic projects and well, we love him. In all these years, he has certainly managed to achieve a cult status in the entertainment space and well, that’s why, fans and admirers love him wholeheartedly and how. Right now, given the fact that he has got death threats from likes of Lawrence Bishnoi and gang as per media reports, he’s been given special category security.

Well, the name of Lawrence Bishnoi had already cropped up on multiple occasions in regards to Salman Khan’s security. Amidst all this, as per reports in Times Of India, gangster Goldy Brar has now threatened to kill Salman Khan. Earlier, reports suggest that Lawrence Bishnoi had killed Sidhu Moosewala. However, in an interview on Monday, Goldy Brar confessed to killing Moosewala for personal reasons. He has revealed that the next on his hit list is none other than Salman Khan. Not just Salman, even Yo Yo Honey Singh had reportedly received a death threat voice note from Goldy post which he rushed to the Delhi Police headquarters.

Here’s hoping that all remains fine at their end. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

