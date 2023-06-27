ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Rajesh Sharma and Asawari Joshi in web series Jaanu Meri Jaan

Rajesh Sharma (M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story) and Asawari Joshi (Office Office) has been roped in for Jaanu Meri Jaan, by Vaartakaar Films. The series which is said to be a romantic comedy based on the lockdown.

Manisha Suthar
27 Jun,2023 15:41:36
IWMBuzz has been exclusively reporting about the upcoming project, Jaanu Meri Jaan, by Vaartakaar Films. The series which is said to be a romantic comedy based on the lockdown, is to be shot in Manali

We earlier exclusively reported about Ruslaan Mumtaz and Gopal Datt being part of the project. Now, we hear talented actors Rajesh Sharma (M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story) and Asawari Joshi (Office Office) has been roped in for the web show.

The actors are currently shooting for the series along with the team. The series will be streamed on a popular platform, for which talks are presently on.

We contacted the actors but could not get through for a comment.

Manisha Suthar

