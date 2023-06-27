Exclusive: Rajesh Sharma and Asawari Joshi in web series Jaanu Meri Jaan

IWMBuzz has been exclusively reporting about the upcoming project, Jaanu Meri Jaan, by Vaartakaar Films. The series which is said to be a romantic comedy based on the lockdown, is to be shot in Manali

We earlier exclusively reported about Ruslaan Mumtaz and Gopal Datt being part of the project. Now, we hear talented actors Rajesh Sharma (M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story) and Asawari Joshi (Office Office) has been roped in for the web show.

The actors are currently shooting for the series along with the team. The series will be streamed on a popular platform, for which talks are presently on.

Read Here: Exclusive: Ruslaan Mumtaz in Vaartakaar Films’ next Jaanu Meri Jaan

Read Here: Exclusive: Gopal Datt joins Ruslaan Mumtaz in Vaartakaar Films’ next Jaanu Meri Jaan

We contacted the actors but could not get through for a comment.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the exclusive updates from the telly and digital world.

Also Read: Thriller, Comedy, Drama, Murder Mystery, or Reality Show? We got you covered! Top shows released in 2022 which are a must watch

Also Read: “I have had the max fun shooting Jee Karda with this team than I had shooting any other show or film” – Writer-actor Hussain Dalal about having fun with his team on recently launched series, Jee Karda

Also Read: Exclusive: Mustafa Burmawalla bags Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series