Exclusive: Ruslaan Mumtaz in Vaartakaar Films’ next Jaanu Meri Jaan

Ruslaan Mumtaz, the popular and talented actor, who rose to fame with his exceptional work in popular shows like Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara, Balika Vadhu, Main Maayke Chali Jaungi, and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, has bagged a new web series.

IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in Vaartakaar Films’ upcoming project Jaanu Meri Jaan. The series is to be shot in Manali. The source adds that it is a romantic comedy based on the lockdown.

Ruslaan is currently shooting for the series along with his team. The series will be streamed on a popular platform, for which talks are presently on.

We contacted Ruslaan, who confirmed the news to us.

