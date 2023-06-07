ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Choti Sarrdaarni fame child actor Ravya Sadhwani to feature in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film Dream Girl 2

Child actress Ravya Sadhwani who is known for her role in Choti Sarrdaarni will be a part of the ensemble cast of the Ayushmann Khurrana film Dream Girl 2. She is presently seen in the TV show Titlie.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Jun,2023 11:45:01
Exclusive: Choti Sarrdaarni fame child actor Ravya Sadhwani to feature in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film Dream Girl 2

Child actress Ravya Sadhwani who is presently seen playing the younger version of Titlie in the newly launched Star Plus show Titlie is happy with her career graph. The talented child actor won accolades when she was part of the TV show Choti Sarrdaarni. She played a boy in the show, and her chemistry with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia touched the hearts of the masses. She has also been featured in the shows Nima Denzongpa and Radha Krishn. The news coming to us at IWMBuzz.com is that Ravya will be part of the cast of the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film Dream Girl 2.

Dream Girl 2 the comedy-drama film directed by Raaj Shandilyaa, and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, is the spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl. The film stars a great ensemble that includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa and many others.

We hear that the child Ravya will play an integral role in the film.

As per a reliable source, “Ravya will share screen space with Ayushmann in the film. She will have a key role in the main character’s life.”

We buzzed Ravya but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Director Raaj Shandilyaa for a comment, but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Read Latest News