Television | News

Ruslaan Mumtaz suffers leg fracture while playing Badminton

The talented actor Ruslaan Mumtaz has sustained a leg fracture while engaging in a game of badminton. Ruslaan recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of his fractured leg from the hospital.

Author: Manisha Suthar
19 Aug,2023 10:14:58
Ruslaan Mumtaz, known for his acting chops in shows like Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara, Balika Vadhu, Main Maayke Chali Jaungi, and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, has sustained a leg fracture while engaging in a game of badminton.

Ruslaan recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of his fractured leg from the hospital. He captioned his photo: “Came back from Manali without a scratch but fractured my leg playing Badminton. Life balances things. Doesn’t it?”

As many know Ruslaan was recently stuck in Manali due to recent floods and landslides. The actor was stuck in a village in Mandali. Earlier, when he was stuck in Manali, Ruslaan Mumtaz had shared his plight on social media. The actor said, “Never imagined I would get actually stuck in Manali with no network, no way to get back home as the roads are blocked and I am unable to shoot as well. Tough times in a very very beautiful place. I don’t even know if I should be happy, sad, thankful, grateful, or just enjoy my apple.”

We wish him a speedy recovery!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

