Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra learns Punjabi to impress Surilii's aunt Pammi

Shivendra will be observed arranging the surprise. He will be attempting to learn Punjabi to impress Pammi Mausi, Surilii's aunt in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Jun,2023 15:09:06
Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, Shivendra and Surilii sit in a cafe, sipping their cups of coffee and conversing about Dia. Shivendra earnestly persuades Surilii to gather the courage and reveal the truth to Dia about her father’s situation and the ongoing police search. Though Surilii hesitates, fearing the impact on Dia’s tender heart, Shivendra assures her that just as they both understood the loss of their parents at a young age, Dia will also find strength in the truth.

In the coming episode, Shivendra and Surilii will have a conversation on the phone, during which Shivendra will inform Surilii that he is planning something special for a special person and advise her to wait for the appropriate time to know about the surprise. Shivendra will then inquire about the advice he previously gave to Surilii regarding Dia. She will express that it worked like magic and now feels more at ease. Later, Shivendra will be observed arranging the surprise with the help of his younger brothers, Saamvendra and Maanvendra. He will attempt to learn Punjabi to impress Pammi Mausi, Surilii’s aunt.

Will Shivendra succeed in surprising Surilii?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

