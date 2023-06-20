Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii gifts a necklace to Swatilekha

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum has seen quite a lot of drama in the last week. According to the storyline, Samar comes to the mahal with an offer for Damayanti. He first congratulates Raghavendra on his wedding with Swatilekha. Later, Samar requests Damayanti to give him the contract of Raghavendra’s marriage. On the other hand, Surilii also requests the same. Damayanti gives the wedding contract to Samar instead Surilii, which upsets the latter and Shivendra.

In the coming episode, Shivendra, Surilii, Maanvendra, and Samvendra visit Swatilekha’s house for the shagun ceremony. During the gathering, Madhumalti showers Surilii with immense respect and affection, referring to her as the ‘badi bahu’ of the Barot family, which deeply upsets Swatilekha. Surilii reciprocates by presenting Swatilekha with a necklace as a gesture of love.

Madhumalti, relieved to have Surilii as part of the family, implores her to support Swatilekha, and Surilii promises to protect her like a younger sister. In the Barot mansion, Raghavendra joyfully informs Damayanti about their fondness for the gift given by Shivendra and Surilii. Damayanti realizes that all of them, including Surilii, went to Swatilekha’s house without her consent.

OMG! Are you excited to witness this drama?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Also Read: My father’s constant encouragement has been instrumental in my acting journey: Kumkum Bhagya fame Krishna Kaul