My father's constant encouragement has been instrumental in my acting journey: Kumkum Bhagya fame Krishna Kaul

Handsome hunk Krishna Kaul, who is essaying the role of Ranbir in Zee TV’s show Kumkum Bhagya also shares an amazing bond with his father. In an exclusive chat with IWMBuzz.com, he spoke about his dad and said, “Fathers are very important in everyone’s life, and I am really grateful to my father for always being my biggest support system and inspiration. I believe it’s his love and guidance that have shaped me into the person I am today. I want to acknowledge the incredible role model my father has been in my life. His unwavering belief in me and his constant encouragement has been instrumental in my acting journey. He has always been my source of strength, and his wisdom and unconditional love has made me the kind of human I am today. I owe so much of my success to him And on the occasion of ‘Father’s Day’ I would like to wish every father a very Happy Father’s Day!”

