My father's constant encouragement has been instrumental in my acting journey: Kumkum Bhagya fame Krishna Kaul

Handsome hunk Krishna Kaul, who is essaying the role of Ranbir in Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya also shares an amazing bond with his father.

Author: Manisha Suthar
16 Jun,2023 15:58:17
There is no doubt that the bond between a father and his son is one of the strongest bonds in life. From being the first person to hold their fingers and helping them walk, to the one running to pick them up when they fall or simply teaching them how to survive in the big bad world, there is no second to a father’s love for his son.

Handsome hunk Krishna Kaul, who is essaying the role of Ranbir in Zee TV’s show Kumkum Bhagya also shares an amazing bond with his father. In an exclusive chat with IWMBuzz.com, he spoke about his dad and said, “Fathers are very important in everyone’s life, and I am really grateful to my father for always being my biggest support system and inspiration. I believe it’s his love and guidance that have shaped me into the person I am today. I want to acknowledge the incredible role model my father has been in my life. His unwavering belief in me and his constant encouragement has been instrumental in my acting journey. He has always been my source of strength, and his wisdom and unconditional love has made me the kind of human I am today. I owe so much of my success to him And on the occasion of ‘Father’s Day’ I would like to wish every father a very Happy Father’s Day!”

