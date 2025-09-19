Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: Virat saves Anvita; gets aggressive with the boys

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) taking on an extra job as a server at a party. We wrote about Anvita being awkward, wearing a very small skirt, as it was the dress code for servers. To top it all, a few boys humiliated her and got rude to her. We also wrote about them misbehaving with Anvita and trying to get close to her.

The upcoming episode will see Anvita in a big mess, as the boys will stop her from going out and will try to get close to her. Virat (Rajat Verma) will come in as a saviour and will not only stop the boys from harming Anvita, but will also thrash them black and blue. Virat’s aggressive side will come out, which will even scare Anvita. Virat will, however, beat up the boys and force them to apologise to Anvita. Virat will safely take Anvita along and will drop her off at home.

What will happen next?

Itti Si Khushi is a Sony SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. It shows the dysfunctional family of Anvita Divekar as she strives hard to handle her family consisting of five siblings and an irresponsible, alcoholic father. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. Actors Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena are the leads in the show. Varun Badola plays the father.