Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Ganesh Chaturthi’s big twist; Reet to expose Buaji

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with the death of Neeta Chawla, tearing apart the relationship of Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet (Ayushi Khurana). Yes, Raghav, who has developed hatred for Reet, as she could not bring the life-saving injection for his mother on time, has thrown Reet out of the house. We saw him inflicting pain on himself when he entered into a street fight and got injured. Reet came to the spot to save him. However, when Reet tried to convince him that Buaji is the mastermind behind all of it, he did not believe it. This left Reet totally shattered. She came home a defeated woman and told herself that she did not have any standing in front of Raghav, who blindly believed his Buaji.

To make matters worse, Raghav threw an ultimatum at Reet that he will slowly destroy himself, and seeing him in pain, will be her punishment.

The upcoming episode will see a big blast coming!! The Ganpati Utsav in the show will bring about the big reveal that audiences have been looking forward to.

Yes, that will be the big exposé of Sharda Bua (Jayati Bhatia) in front of her own family! Reet will make it happen and will win the ultimate challenge of exposing Buaji’s sinister crimes. However, it will be interesting to see how Raghav will take this revelation and what the plot leads up to!! But the big disappointment for Raghav is that he has lost his mother, whom he dearly loved!!

What is coming in the show now? How will it happen? You need to watch.

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.