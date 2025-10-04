Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Gurumaa gives Buaji and Reet a challenge; Will Reet win it?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) imposing huge restrictions on the Suryavanshi family after coming into the house. We saw Reet putting a restriction on Raghav’s (Bharat Ahalwwat) expenses by terminating his credit card. Also, she organised the Dandiya night, where she invited the Suryavanshis to join. She hit back at Unnati when she blamed her brother, Dhruv of misbehaviour. Reet and Raghav indulged in a fight, where Reet categorically proved Dhruv’s innocence.

The upcoming episode will see Gurumaa coming to the house to bless the family. However, she will be shocked to see Reet’s dominance in the house. Gurumaa will hesitate to give Reet her blessings. When Reet will try to talk it out, Gurumaa will put Sharda Bua (Jayati Bhatia) and Reet on a challenge. She will ask both of them to make a sweet dish for her. However, the twist will be that both of them will choose the ingredients for the dish placed before them, with their eyes tied.

What will happen in the challenge? Will Reet win it?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.