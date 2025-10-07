Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet accuses Raghav of forgery; Is Unnati behind it?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Reet organising the Dandiya night in which major drama happened. Unnati pointed fingers at Dhruv for his misbehaviour, and Reet (Ayushi Khurana) had to step in to sort the issue. Later, Sharda Bua tried to kill Reet by giving her dandiya sticks with explosives in it. However, Reet exposed it before Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat).

We wrote about Gurumaa’s arrival in the house, bringing a challenge between Reet and Buaji. Buaji will try to win it by deceit, but Gurumaa will catch her ploy and declare Reet as the winner.

The upcoming episode will see Reet getting shocked when she will be informed that a cheque is presented in the bank with her signature, for a huge amount of money. Reet will realise that someone in the house has forged her signature. Reet will accuse Raghav of forging her signature, as the amount in the cheque tallies with the money that Raghav needed for himself. Even though Raghav will deny forging her signature, Reet will scold Raghav for his illegal act. However, when Reet will try to probe into it, Unnati will quickly tear the cheque, leaving them shocked.

Is she behind the forgery?

