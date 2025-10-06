Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet wins Gurumaa’s challenge; demands to have the puja room keys

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) giving back to Sharda Bua and to Raghav in her dominant avatar. We wrote about Sharda plotting against Reet during the Dandiya night. However, Reet exposed the plan and showed the proof of the dandiya stick being loaded with explosives to harm her. We wrote about Gurumaa’s arrival, bringing about a challenge between Buaji and Reet. They were asked to make a sweet dish, and the one who impressed Gurumaa will seek her blessings. However, the catch was that they had to tie their eyes during the process.

The upcoming episode will see Buaji succeeding in bringing her made kheer to Gurumaa, while Reet will not be able to bring her kheer. However, on tasting, Gurumaa will identify the foul play of Buaji, by identifying the one ingredient that Reet took for making kheer in her blindfold state. Guruma will realise that there has been foul play done on Reet’s kheer. She will reward Reet in a big way for winning the challenge by giving her the house temple room keys.

What will happen next?

