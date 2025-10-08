Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet’s big move irks Raghav; Unnati scolds Raghav

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) encountering problems at the hands of Buaji and Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) during her stay in the Suryavanshi house. Reet showcased her authority as Buaji refused to budge. She counter-attacked Reet every time. We saw Buaji being humiliated in public when Reet exposed her during the Dandiya night. Also, Gurumaa’s challenge further made Reet’s position stronger in the house. We wrote about Reet accusing Raghav of forging her signature.

The upcoming episode will see Reet, Rohit and Dhruv making a big decision to install CCTV cameras everywhere in the Suryavanshi house. Raghav will be annoyed at Reet’s act and will fight with her for putting his entire house under scrutiny. Reet and Dhruv will illustrate how people have been conspiring against them in the house, and this will put an end to such wily ideas. Unnati will further scold Raghav for letting this happen to them by entertaining Reet in the house.

What will happen next?

