Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Jagriti gets a big lead against Akash; determined to investigate

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen engaging drama with Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) trying hard to accumulate proof against Kalikant Thakur and expose him. As we know, Kalikant has killed his brother Shashikant and has taken his disguise in the house. While Jagriti knows his real identity, Kalikant’s smart plans have kept his family unaware of his real identity. We saw Jagriti being sent to the mental asylum by Suraj after Kalikant forced him to believe that something was wrong with Jagriti.

Jagriti stayed in the mental asylum, but kept a check on Kalikant and the entire house through the footage taken from the camera in the house. We wrote about Akash (Sagar Parekh) forcing Jagriti to marry him after leaving Suraj.

The upcoming episode will see Jagriti opening old cases of Kalikant Thakur, which will give her a big lead that there is a third person involved in the shootout of Kalikant Thakur, in addition to Bagheera and Trisha. Jagriti will decide to find out about the person who had lodged an FIR after the shootout, seeing this third person.

Will Jagriti get to the person?

Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, produced by Guroudev Bhalla Productions, portrays the courageous journey of 7-year-old Jagriti, a determined girl challenging the unjust labelling of her Chitta community as criminals. Jagriti, portrayed by the talented Asmi Deo, boldly questions the norms, sparking a spirited battle for her community’s dignity and rights. Arya Babbar returns to TV after eight years as Kalikant Thakur, the village’s powerful and corrupt figure who uses bribery to sustain his illegal activities. His oppressive leadership and exploitation create a dark environment that Jagriti aims to confront, highlighting social injustice.