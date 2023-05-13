ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi gets shocked to see Jahaan and Pari's intimate moment

Jahaan starts feeling dizzy. Pari takes him to his room and goes close to him. Elahi passes by Jahaan’s room and witness Pari and Jahaan’s close moments in Colors TV’s Junooniyatt

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 May,2023 12:40:30
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As per the plot, Maheep takes Elahi to a deserted location and accuses her of trapping Jordan. Elahi is left stunned, and as she tries to leave, Maheep stands in front of her with a cheque in her hand, leaving Elahi shocked.

Maheep calls Elahi a gold digger, shocking her. When Elahi questions Jordan about it, he reveals that he loves her. Heartbroken, Elahi tells Jordan about Maheep’s offer, and he emotionally blackmails Maheep into apologizing to Elahi. Maheep is pressurized to apologize to Elahi for her behavior. Maheep, fuming with anger, decides to take revenge on Elahi. Jordan is thrilled that Maheep has apologized to Elahi. Later, Jordan instructs Pari to execute their next plan, which involves spiking Jahaan’s drink at a club.

In the coming episode, Pari spills juice on Jahaan, and when Jahan gets busy cleaning, she spikes his drink by puts tablets in it. Jahaan drinks and starts feeling dizzy. Pari takes him to his room and goes close to him. Elahi passes by Jahaan’s room and witnesses Pari and Jahaan’s intimate moments. She misunderstands Jahaan and cries.

Will Elahi confront Jahaan?

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki and Rajveer’s cute romance during engagement preparation

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

