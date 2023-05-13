Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki and Rajveer’s cute romance during engagement preparation

Palki stands on a stool to fix the garland. However, she slips and falls. Soon, Rajveer comes and saves her by holding her in his arms. The two share a cute eye lock moment in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Shaurya develops a soft corner for Preeta and refuses to hurt her. Shaurya leaves her house. Later, Preeta thinks about Shaurya. She shares her feelings with the neighbour. Preeta mentions that she feels a strong connection with Shaurya. And feels like he is her son. She also reveals that Shaurya needs love, and she wants to give him.

Shaurya and his friends halt their car in front of the gurudwara and have drinks. They also play music and have a fun party. Soon, Palki, who comes to the gurudwara to seek blessing, witnesses Shaurya littering and drinking. She scolds Shaurya for his inappropriate behaviour.

In the coming episode, Palki’s engagement preparation starts in her house. Soon, Preeta and Rajveer visit and agree to help them in preparation. While Preeta decides to make laddoos, Rajveer handles the decoration. While Rajveer goes to get decoration items, Palki stands on a stool to fix the garland. However, she slips and falls. Soon, Rajveer comes and saves her by holding her in his arms. The two share a cute eye lock moment.

Will Rajveer stop Palki’s engagement?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!