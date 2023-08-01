ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan denies Elahi's chance to sing with Sultan

Enraged and possessive Jordan refuses to let Elahi sing with Sultan, despite her heartfelt plea. As tensions escalate, Jordan's aggression reaches a breaking point, and he slaps Elahi in Colors show Junooniyatt.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Aug,2023 14:57:22
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan denies Elahi's chance to sing with Sultan 839658

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Maheep and Dadi insist Tina visit Babaji’s ashram, but she refuses. Guruji asks Tina to come to his room alone. Elahi arrives just in time to save Tina from Babaji’s grasp. The police arrest the whole gang of Babaji. However, Maheep scolds Elahi (Neha Rana), fearing the incident might affect their business. Jahaan prepares a room for his mother while Inder and Baljeet cross paths at the airport.

In the coming episode, Elahi arrives eagerly waiting for her moment to shine on stage, but her dreams are shattered when Jordan confronts her. Jordan, enraged and possessive, refuses to let Elahi sing with Sultan, despite her heartfelt plea. As tensions escalate, Jordan’s aggression reaches a breaking point, and he slaps Elahi in front of everyone, leaving the audience stunned. The atmosphere turns tense, and Elahi is devastated and humiliated by the ordeal.

How will Elahi react?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: Thriller, Comedy, Drama, Murder Mystery, or Reality Show? We got you covered! Top shows released in 2022 which are a must watch

Also Read: “I have had the max fun shooting Jee Karda with this team than I had shooting any other show or film” – Writer-actor Hussain Dalal about having fun with his team on recently launched series, Jee Karda

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

