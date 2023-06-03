Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gets arrested

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, Jahaan and Elahi get busy setting up Jahaan’s room, discussing their plans to move to a new house in the near future. Despite their focus on building their life together, Jordan continues his attempts to provoke Jahaan.

Jahaan eagerly wants to confront Jordan regarding the lehenga incident but struggles to find the right opportunity. Sensing Jahaan’s agitation, Elahi questions him about his hatred towards Jordan. Jahaan opens up about Jordan’s true intentions, but Elahi reassures him that Maheep is behind all the schemes, urging him not to worry. During Elahi and Jahaan’s sangeet function, Maheep and her entire family make their entry.

In the coming episode, Elahi’s father suffers a heart attack during Elahi and Jahaan’s sangeet function. The family gets shocked and goes to his aid. However, after a while, he recovers, and Elahi heaves a sigh of relief. Soon, a team of police enters the venue with Jordan’s arrest warrant. The latter gets shocked and tries to speak to the police. However, the inspector arrests Jordan and takes Jordan along with him.

Will Maheep get bail for his son Jordan?

