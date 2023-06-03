ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gets arrested

A team of police enter the venue with Jordan’s arrest warrant. The inspector arrest Jordan amidst  Elahi and Jahaan’s wedding festivities and takes Jordan along with them in Colors TV’s Junooniyatt.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Jun,2023 15:33:17
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, Jahaan and Elahi get busy setting up Jahaan’s room, discussing their plans to move to a new house in the near future. Despite their focus on building their life together, Jordan continues his attempts to provoke Jahaan.

Jahaan eagerly wants to confront Jordan regarding the lehenga incident but struggles to find the right opportunity. Sensing Jahaan’s agitation, Elahi questions him about his hatred towards Jordan. Jahaan opens up about Jordan’s true intentions, but Elahi reassures him that Maheep is behind all the schemes, urging him not to worry. During Elahi and Jahaan’s sangeet function, Maheep and her entire family make their entry.

In the coming episode, Elahi’s father suffers a heart attack during Elahi and Jahaan’s sangeet function. The family gets shocked and goes to his aid. However, after a while, he recovers, and Elahi heaves a sigh of relief. Soon, a team of police enters the venue with Jordan’s arrest warrant. The latter gets shocked and tries to speak to the police. However, the inspector arrests Jordan and takes Jordan along with him.

Will Maheep get bail for his son Jordan?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha’s struggle continues in the duct

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Related Post
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan reveals Jordan's true intentions to Elahi
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan purchases lehenga for Elahi, Jahaan gets shocked 
I would want healthy competition between Ruhi Chaturvedi and me in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan actively participates in Jahaan and Elahi’s wedding preparation
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan and Elahi decide to marry in three days
Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep on a mission to stop Jahaan and Elahi’s wedding
Latest Stories
Barun Sobti reveals plans of reuniting with Sanaya Irani after Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon
There were no compromises made when it came to the making of Asur 2: Pawan Chopra
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radhika meets a prospective groom on Radheshyam’s order
Exclusive: Ayesha Khan bags Atrangi TV’s Tum Bin Jau Kahan
Exclusive: Dangal show Mann Sundar to have a spin-off titled Mann Ati Sundar
After Cannes, Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy Impresses Maverick Directors at Director’s Special screening, check out the reactions
