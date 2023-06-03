ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha's struggle continues in the duct

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Radha fighting for her survival after getting to close to the revolving fan inside the duct. What will happen next?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Jun,2023 15:15:18
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha's struggle continues in the duct

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen Radha (Neeharika Roy) getting caught in the cold storage room and trying to survive the intense cold condition. She is badly injured but her struggle has gone on to save herself. She did all that she could to stop the chill in the room. She has also entered the duct and has moved through it so that she can get out of the room through the other end of the duct. However, to her shock, Radha has found a speeding fan on the other side of the duct.

The coming episode will see Radha getting drawn towards the fan which is on full speed. However, Radha will hold herself and will stop her movement so that she does not get crushed in between the fan blades. However, she will have a hell of a time when her hair will get caught in the blades. Radha will resist being dragged in, but eventually a big portion of her hair will be cut off by the fan’s blades.

Will Radha be able to save herself?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: After Rajveer, Preeta goes to Luthra house 
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: After Rajveer, Preeta goes to Luthra house 
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir steps back from marrying Rhea
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir steps back from marrying Rhea
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant gets saved from being exposed in front of Rishi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant gets saved from being exposed in front of Rishi
Meet spoiler: Cheeku goes missing
Meet spoiler: Cheeku goes missing
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi gets angry on seeing Mohan's pathetic state
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi gets angry on seeing Mohan's pathetic state
Maitree spoiler: Sona threatens to KILL Harsh and Maitree
Maitree spoiler: Sona threatens to KILL Harsh and Maitree
Latest Stories
Barun Sobti reveals plans of reuniting with Sanaya Irani after Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon
Barun Sobti reveals plans of reuniting with Sanaya Irani after Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon
There were no compromises made when it came to the making of Asur 2: Pawan Chopra
There were no compromises made when it came to the making of Asur 2: Pawan Chopra
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radhika meets a prospective groom on Radheshyam’s order
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radhika meets a prospective groom on Radheshyam’s order
Exclusive: Ayesha Khan bags Atrangi TV’s Tum Bin Jau Kahan
Exclusive: Ayesha Khan bags Atrangi TV’s Tum Bin Jau Kahan
Exclusive: Dangal show Mann Sundar to have a spin-off titled Mann Ati Sundar
Exclusive: Dangal show Mann Sundar to have a spin-off titled Mann Ati Sundar
After Cannes, Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy Impresses Maverick Directors at Director’s Special screening, check out the reactions
After Cannes, Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy Impresses Maverick Directors at Director’s Special screening, check out the reactions
Read Latest News