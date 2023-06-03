Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha's struggle continues in the duct

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen Radha (Neeharika Roy) getting caught in the cold storage room and trying to survive the intense cold condition. She is badly injured but her struggle has gone on to save herself. She did all that she could to stop the chill in the room. She has also entered the duct and has moved through it so that she can get out of the room through the other end of the duct. However, to her shock, Radha has found a speeding fan on the other side of the duct.

The coming episode will see Radha getting drawn towards the fan which is on full speed. However, Radha will hold herself and will stop her movement so that she does not get crushed in between the fan blades. However, she will have a hell of a time when her hair will get caught in the blades. Radha will resist being dragged in, but eventually a big portion of her hair will be cut off by the fan’s blades.

Will Radha be able to save herself?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

