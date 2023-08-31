Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Jordan bumps into Elahi and her bag falls. The scorpion comes out of the bag and lands on Jordan’s (Gautam Vig) pants. However, Elahi witnesses it and saves Jordan from the attack. Soon, Elahi gets to know that it was Maheep, who had planned the drama to harm Elahi (Neha Rana). On the other hand, Dolly dreams of Elahi and Jahaan’s (Ankit Gupta) portrait breaking. Dolly becomes anxious when she can’t find Elahi and questions Jahaan.

Dolly inquiries about Jahaan’s honeymoon destination, and he mentions Shimla. Jordan enters Elahi’s room and taunts her about Jahaan, but Elahi gives it back to him and tells him to leave. The next morning, Jahaan and Elahi have a friendly conversation in the kitchen. Dolly, suspicious of their interactions, questions Elahi about their honeymoon, and Elahi mentions Mussoorie. Elahi serves Jordan the first hearing summons papers for their divorce. He becomes furious and drags Elahi to the hall. Jordan hands the divorce papers to Dolly, hinting at revealing the truth but ultimately covering it up, claiming they are his friend’s papers. Later, he warns Elahi that if she takes him to court, he will disclose everything to Dolly.

In the coming episode, Jahaan and Elahi pretend to be a couple in front of Dolly, who is suspicious of their relationship. Dolly wants to check if they sleep in the same room, so she sits in the hall. Consequently, Jahaan and Elahi are forced to spend the night inside Jahaan’s room. Jordan attempts various methods to make Dolly sleep to prevent Jahaan and Elahi from being together for long. Eventually, in desperation, he burns his own hand, leading to panic in the house. Jordan asks Jahaan to take him to the hospital, and during the journey, Jahaan discovers Jordan’s deceit, leading to an argument about Elahi.

Will Dolly find Elahi and Jahaan’s secret?