Katha Ankahee spoiler: Yuvraj beats up Viaan amidst his wedding ceremony

Reet in return tells Yuvraj everything about Katha and Viaan's dark past, and he becomes aggressive and angry and vows to kill Viaan in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Katha Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Sep,2023 15:43:30
Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Katha Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Katha (Aditi Sharma) perform their haldi ceremony wherein, Kailash and Aarav bring haldi for Viaan. When Viaan meets Aarav, he gets happy and decides to surprise him. Soon, Viaan takes Aarav along with him and shows him his new room. Aarav gets emotional and hugs Viaan.

Katha and Viaan get ready in their bridal avatar. Viaan along with family comes to Katha’s house with baarat. Katha also makes an entry and Viaan gets mesmerized to see her in a bridal look. Ehsan also gets happy with their reunion and before their wedding begins, he gives a speech and gets emotional. The couple finally gets married.

In the coming episode, Maya forces Reet to do something to stop the wedding. Reet in return tells Yuvraj everything about Katha and Viaan’s dark past, and he becomes aggressive and angry and vows to kill Viaan. Soon, during Katha and Viaan’s wedding, Yuvraj drags Viaan out of the mandap and starts beating him.

Will Katha save Viaan?

