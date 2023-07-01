ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa becomes Viaan’s dance partner

Viaan proposes to Kathaa to become his dance partner. Initially hesitant, Kathaa eventually agrees, setting the stage for an unexpected partnership in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Jul,2023 15:17:57
Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee, leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the revelations ahead. According to the storyline, Kathaa and Viaan spend quality time together in the office, sharing lunches and engaging in deep conversations. However, amidst their blossoming connection, Kathaa’s intuition senses something amiss when she catches Vanya secretly searching through files and attempting to find specific information.

In the coming episode, Kathaa becomes determined to uncover the truth behind Vanya’s actions. To enhance security measures, Kathaa approaches Viaan and suggests installing CCTV cameras in his cabin. Later, sensing an opportunity to enjoy dance, Viaan proposes to Kathaa to become his dance partner. Initially hesitant, Kathaa eventually agrees, setting the stage for an unexpected partnership.

Will Kathaa and Viaan come close?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound to each other. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, Reeta Prajapati

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

