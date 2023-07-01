ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Shahbaz Khan roped in for Disney Plus Hotstar’s Ghotala

Shahbaz Khan, known for his exceptional work in projects like Grihasti, Maharana Pratap, Mitwa Phool Kamal Ke, Chandrakantha, Afsar Bitiya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, to be seen in Disney Plus Hotstar’s upcoming web series Ghotala.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Jul,2023 14:37:43
Shahbaz Khan, who has had a vast TV and film career, bagged a new web series. The actor, known for his exceptional work in projects like Grihasti, Maharana Pratap, Mitwa Phool Kamal Ke, Chandrakantha, Afsar Bitiya, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, has been roped in for Disney Plus Hotstar’s upcoming web series Ghotala.

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about actress Supriya Karnik being part of the series. The team is currently shooting for the project.

We have earlier reported about another Disney+ Hotstar series Revenge. The series, Revenge is an Indian Remake of American series Revenge. The series is produced by Taher Shabbir and Ashutosh Shah’s banner RAT Films. Reportedly, Raveena Tandon will be seen playing the female protagonist. We earlier exclusively reported about Varun Sood, Waluscha De Sousa, Amy Aela, Ahmed Masi Wali, Namrata Sheth, Piyush Khati and Viraf Patell being part of the series cast.

We reached out to the actress and spokesperson at Hotstar but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

