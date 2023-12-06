Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya encounters new challenge at her first IAS posting

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) and Adhiraj (Mishkat Verma) enjoy their happy moments after Kavya accepts Adhiraj’s proposal. However, Giriraj yet again decides to separate them and goes to meet Kavya’s father. Simultaneously, Kavya’s father, Rajeev, also opposes their relationship due to Adhiraj being Giriraj’s son.

Adhiraj pays an unexpected visit to Kavya late in the night, sweeping her off her feet in a warm embrace. Concerned about prying eyes, Kavya urges Adhiraj to leave, suspicious of potential onlookers. However, Adhiraj’s departure is halted as his motorcycle breaks down. In an encounter with Rajeev, Adhiraj faces a stern request to steer clear of Kavya as she aims to concentrate on her career.

In the coming episode, Kavya, despite her love life finally falling into place, encounters a challenge in her first IAS posting when she reports to the office and an on-ground case arrives. Despite her eagerness to participate, her senior instructs her to undergo nine months of training in the office before engaging in active fieldwork saying it’s not meant for her.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 52 5 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Adhiraj pays an unexpected visit to Kavya late in the night, sweeping her off her feet in a warm embrace. Concerned about prying eyes, Kavya urges Adhiraj to leave.

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adhiraj Pradhan.