Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Ranbir and Prachi get shocked to see each other as Prachi gets Ranbir arrested for his misbehaviour with a girl.

Ranbir gets jailed and he tries to talk to Prachi. He asks Prachi about hiding and not revealing about her being alive. However, she refuses to speak to him. Later, Pallavi reaches the police station and asks for the person’s name who filed the case against Ranbir. Soon, Prachi enters and Inspector points at her. Dida and Pallavi get shocked to see Prachi being alive.

Now, in the coming episode, Ranbir gets released from jail and goes home. However, a few NGO ladies come along with the girl to humiliate Ranbir. They try to put black ink on his face and record a video of the same to telecast it on TV. Ranbir asks them to stop and tries to prove his innocence but they refuse to hear him out. Soon, Prachi enters and saves Ranbir from humiliation.

What will happen next? Will Prachi manage to prove Ranbir’s innocence?

