Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Dadi forces RV and Purvi to dance during their honeymoon

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, RV asks Purvi to spend the night in the haveli. However, Purvi feels someone’s presence in the haveli and warns RV about the same. However, RV refuses to listen to her and sleeps. Meanwhile, Purvi fails to sleep and goes in the hall. She witnesses a man scaring her, she shouts for help.

RV comes and fights with the man. Soon, the two leave the haunted haveli. Purvi and RV get lift and they manage to reach their hotel. As soon as they get into the room, Purvi and RV fight for bed. While RV spreads his legs and leaves no space for Purvi to sleep. Soon, Purvi has a cute nok-jhok moment wherein she asks RV to let her sleep. Amidst this the two have some cute moments.

In the coming episode, Purvi opens her bag and witnesses the nighty given by Dadi and gets shocked. RV misunderstands her and asks Purvi whether she has different plans in mind. Purvi gets angry and leaves the room. Dadi calls RV and asks him to let her talk to Purvi. RV is forced to call Purvi again and she is forced to wear the nighty. Dadi video calls them asks RV and Purvi to dance and enjoy their honeymoon.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2697 16 March 2024 Written Episode Update

