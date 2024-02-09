Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Khushi comes face to face with Malhotra family during Purvi’s muh-dikhai ceremony

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi and Prachi are on the way to save Khushi. Meanwhile, RV threatens to ruin Purvi and Khushi’s life. The latter gets shocked by RV’s revelations and falls unconscious. Soon, Purvi, Prachi and the entire family arrives with police. They get shocked to see Khushi lying unconscious in front of RV. The latter also get surprised to see Purvi and her family.

Purvi gears up for her first day at sasural and decides to perform her first rasoi rasam. Purvi makes halwa for all for the ritual. However, as audiences know, the Malhotra family and RV are on revenge mode, they tamper with the halwa and ultimately at the breakfast table, RV’s mother and Bhabhi taste the halwa and reveals being bad. Purvi gets sad as her in-laws get disappointed with her cooking skills.

In the coming episode, the Malhotra family asks Purvi to get ready for her muh-dikhai rasam. While Purvi is getting ready, she gets a call from her mother which makes her happy. However, RV’s Bhabhi asks Purvi to maintain a distance from her family which upsets Purvi. Later, she takes Purvi down for muh-dikhai ceremony. However, Khushi, who worried for her sister, comes to Malhotra house. Soon, Khushi comes face to face with Malhotra family, with whom she had done wrong in past.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2663 8 February 2024 Written Episode Update

RV’s mother and Bhabhi taste the halwa and reveals being bad. Purvi gets sad as her in-laws get disappointed with her cooking skills.