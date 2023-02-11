Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Prithvi and Shambhu get locked in the basement. He then decides to get Shambhu arrested to try and marry Preeta by deceit. The police arrive there and arrest Shambhu, who does not reveal about Prithvi.

Prithvi challenges to marry Preeta. Arjun gets angry and gets into a fight with him. Soon, Prithvi hits Arjun and makes him unconscious. Prithvi goes towards the mandap but Kritika sees him. Prithvi knocks her unconscious too and locks her inside a trunk. Prithvi reaches the mandap but Sameer brings the trunk with him to get a chunri for the wedding. Prithvi gets shocked after seeing the trunk.

Now, in the coming episode, Preeta and Rishabh try to open the trunk. However, Prithvi asks them to stop. Preeta recognizes Prithvi’s voice and tells the family about the same. Soon, she lifts Prithvi’s veil and reveals his face. Luthra family gets shocked to see Prithvi at the mandap and calls the police. However, Prithvi points a gun at Kavya and asks Preeta to marry him to save her daughter’s life.

Will Preeta marry Prithvi?

