Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Aarohi And Nidhi Plan To Put Rajveer In Coma, Preeta Stuns

The popular TV show Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is all set to bring intense drama with its gripping storyline. As seen until now, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) has been admitted to the hospital, and his condition is serious. On the other hand, the goons offer Shaurya (Baseer Ali) a deal where Shaurya has to get them out of jail, and they will reveal the truth behind everything that happened and who wanted to kill whom. But Shaurya does not trust them and leaves. While Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) are worried about Rajveer, Nidhi feels jealous.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1839 17th April 2024 Spoiler

In tonight’s episode, you will witness a nail-biting twist when Aarohi comes up with a cunning plan with Nidhi to put Rajveer in a coma, just as they did with Shrushti. On the other hand, Preeta cries unstoppably, expressing her grief about not remembering anything from the past, and she feels like she is living an incomplete life. Hearing this, Karan gets emotional and agrees that it is true that she doesn’t remember many things from the past, which stuns her.

Will Karan reveal Preeta about her identity?

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), which is filled with ups and downs.

