Kundali Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Oh No! Shaurya Tries To Hit Preeta, Karan Slaps Him

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with interesting twists and turns in the lives of Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Preeta accuses Shaurya (Baseer Ali) of changing the Mehendi cones to burn Palki’s (Adrija Roy) hand.

In the upcoming episode, Shaurya gets angry at Preeta and questions why she has always tried to demean him. Preeta asks Shaurya to reveal the truth, but he refuses to say anything. Upon this, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) intervenes, highlighting that if Preeta is saying something, then there must be some logic, and if she is asking, Shaurya will have to answer her. But Shaurya stays firm on his decision to not say anything, and he charges on Rajveer.

Shaurya beats Rajveer, and the two brothers fight severely with each other. Everyone tries to stop them. Shaurya tries to hit Preeta in anger, and Karan slaps him. Karan tells Shaurya that if he takes his name, then Shaurya has no value, and his attitude is of no worth. Nidhi comes to save Shaurya and asks Preeta why she is always behind Shaurya. Nidhi confronts Preeta, highlighting that Shaurya cannot hurt a girl, but Preeta reveals that he had hurt her.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.