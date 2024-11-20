Kundali Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Nidhi Conspires To End Preeta’s Chapter, Karan Distressed

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, entertains the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). The doctor warns Karan and tells him not to try to pressure Preeta to remember her past as this may trigger her mental health, leading her to go into a coma.

In the upcoming episode, Nidhi expresses her joy as she finds a way to get rid of Preeta. Nidhi conspires to trigger Preeta by forcing her to remember the past, which will affect her mental stability and may lead her to a coma. Aarohi supports Nidhi in her cunning plan. Nidhi conspires to end Preeta’s chapter, creating a critical moment.

Preeta also expresses her feelings to Karan. She reveals that she had visuals from the past that she doesn’t remember. Preeta highlights that she thinks of the old times and feels weird, which also leads her to faint. She asks why she faints all the time, leaving Karan worried. He looks at Preeta with love and concern in his eyes.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.