Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Aarohi Provokes Rakhi Against Preeta, Kareena Supports

The popular television show on Zee TV, Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is gearing up for intense drama with a gripping storyline. As seen so far, Kareena bashes Preeta ( Shraddha Arya), revealing the truth about the past that because of her, Karan (Shakti Anand) was about to lose his life, and that is why everyone hates her. Later, goons try to find Karan’s room to steal the papers. Soon, Palki comes in front of them, and they think she is Preeta. They try to shoot her as Nidhi orders. But somehow, Rajveer saves Palki.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1835 13th April 2024 Spoiler

In tonight’s episode, the audience will see that Rajveer gets stressed thinking about why the goons are trying to kill Palki. But Palki is clueless about why they are behind her, as she has no idea about them and doesn’t know anyone among them. Soon, Kritika comes in and reveals that the goons are not chasing Palki, but they think she is Preeta as they want to kill Preeta. On the other hand, the situation intensifies when Aarohi reveals that the goons are not dangerous for Karan, but Preeta is, while Kareena agrees and Rakhi gets stressed.

The burning question remains: will Karan and Preeta’s love story face another separation?

Starring actors Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with full of ups and downs.

