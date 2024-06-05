Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Anshuman Plans To Marry Preeta, Shaurya And Rajveer Beat Him

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen interesting twists in the past few episodes. According to the plot, Anshuman shows everyone the property papers that he had transferred in his name. While Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) tear the papers, Anshuman reveals that these papers are just copies of the original. Soon, Anshuman talks vulgarly about Preeta (Shraddha Arya), which makes everyone furious, while Rakhi slaps him.

In the upcoming episode, you will see that after defeating Luthras, Anshuman decides to marry Preeta as he is in love with her. Karan (Shakti Anand) rages at Anshuman and warns him as soon as he hears this. Later, Anshuman and Karan indulge in a fight, and Rajveer and Shaurya soon charge him for indulging in a fight with their father. Then Karan tries to stop both his sons and asks them to leave, while Anshuman is now furious and decides to spoil Luthra’s life completely. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds and whether Karan will be able to defeat Anshuman or he will lose all his assets.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.