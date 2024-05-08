Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Karan Commits To Suicide, Nidhi Accuses Rajveer

Zee TV’s popular television show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. The show has seen a major twist in the past few days. As seen so far, Karan (Shakti Anand) discovers that Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) is his and Preeta’s (Shraddha Arya) son. While Nidhi is trying her best to throw Preeta and Rajveer out of Karan’s life, Nidhi later insults Preeta and throws her out of the house, making everyone angry.

In the upcoming episode, you will witness a high-voltage drama when Karan tries to commit suicide. As Karan knows that Rajveer is his son, he wants his son to call him father. But Rajveer, unaware that Karans knows the truth, denies doing so. However, Rajveer’s denial leaves Karan in deep shock. Unable to bear the pain, Karan cuts his hand, which results in worsening his condition.

Witnessing the scene, Rajveer, with mixed emotions, says he does not know what to do. It also seems that he has cut Karan’s hand, but in reality, Karan did it himself. However, the family overhears Rajveer confessing that he has cut Karan’s hand. Soon, everyone worries about Karan’s condition while Nidhi finds a jackpot to throw Rajveer out of the house. She accuses him of harming Karan and asks him to leave. Though Kareena and Nidhi blame Rajveer, all the other members know that Rajveer can’t do anything like this. Mahesh asks Rajveer for help to take Karan to the hospital.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.