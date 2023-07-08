ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Mahesh orders Karan to fire Rajveer from Luthra company

Karan tries to explain to Mahesh his decision to hire Rajveer. However, Mahesh refuses to listen and orders Karan to fire Rajveer from the Luthra company in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 Jul,2023 12:02:36
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Mahesh orders Karan to fire Rajveer from Luthra company

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Shaurya’s frustration peaks as Rajveer continues to win all praises at the office. Unable to tolerate the situation any longer, Shaurya confronts Karan, urging him to make a crucial decision. He demands that Karan chooses between his own son, Shaurya, and Rajveer.

Karan goes from Shaurya’s cabin and feels Preeta’s presence around him. Meanwhile, Nidhi confronts Rajveer and questions him about Preeta. She mentions that she saw him with Preeta and has previously seen them together. Nidhi asks Rajveer to reveal why Preeta was in the office and his relationship with Preeta. Rajveer lies to Nidhi that Preeta is just his tiffin vendor.

In the coming episode, Shaurya comes home frustrated and reveals Rajveer being hired at Luthra company to Mahesh. The latter gets angry and confronts Karan on the same. Karan tries to explain to Mahesh his decision to hire Rajveer. However, Mahesh refuses to listen and orders Karan to fire Rajveer from the Luthra company.

Will Karan kick out Rajveer?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Vishakha decides to find real truth behind Ranbir and Mihika’s relationship

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Vishakha decides to find real truth behind Ranbir and Mihika’s relationship
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Vishakha decides to find real truth behind Ranbir and Mihika’s relationship
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi vows to protect Lakshmi from Vikrant
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi vows to protect Lakshmi from Vikrant
Meet spoiler: Shlok takes Raunak’s place to marry Sumeet
Meet spoiler: Shlok takes Raunak’s place to marry Sumeet
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi’s big accusation against Ranbir
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi’s big accusation against Ranbir
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi refuses to marry Malishka
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi refuses to marry Malishka
Meet spoiler: Shlok decides to expose Raunak’s true intentions to Raj
Meet spoiler: Shlok decides to expose Raunak’s true intentions to Raj
Latest Stories
Neeyat Makes A Mess Out Of A Murder Mystery
Neeyat Makes A Mess Out Of A Murder Mystery
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu has a panic attack
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu has a panic attack
I am always eager to play all kinds of sports: Aashish K.N Mehrotra
I am always eager to play all kinds of sports: Aashish K.N Mehrotra
Hina Khan Can’t Get Over Goa Vacation Hangover; Check Out
Hina Khan Can’t Get Over Goa Vacation Hangover; Check Out
Hina Khan steals the show in sheer black jumpsuit, watch video
Hina Khan steals the show in sheer black jumpsuit, watch video
Stunning! Tejasswi Prakash gives her glam black mini a bohemian touch
Stunning! Tejasswi Prakash gives her glam black mini a bohemian touch
Read Latest News