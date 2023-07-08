Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Mahesh orders Karan to fire Rajveer from Luthra company

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Shaurya’s frustration peaks as Rajveer continues to win all praises at the office. Unable to tolerate the situation any longer, Shaurya confronts Karan, urging him to make a crucial decision. He demands that Karan chooses between his own son, Shaurya, and Rajveer.

Karan goes from Shaurya’s cabin and feels Preeta’s presence around him. Meanwhile, Nidhi confronts Rajveer and questions him about Preeta. She mentions that she saw him with Preeta and has previously seen them together. Nidhi asks Rajveer to reveal why Preeta was in the office and his relationship with Preeta. Rajveer lies to Nidhi that Preeta is just his tiffin vendor.

In the coming episode, Shaurya comes home frustrated and reveals Rajveer being hired at Luthra company to Mahesh. The latter gets angry and confronts Karan on the same. Karan tries to explain to Mahesh his decision to hire Rajveer. However, Mahesh refuses to listen and orders Karan to fire Rajveer from the Luthra company.

Will Karan kick out Rajveer?

