ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Vishakha decides to find real truth behind Ranbir and Mihika’s relationship

Vishakha finds something fishy in Ranbir and Mihika’s relationship at the Teej function and decides to find out the real truth behind the same in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 Jul,2023 11:35:31
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Vishakha decides to find real truth behind Ranbir and Mihika’s relationship

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Ranbir comes to Tandon’s house, and Prachi decides to speak to him. Prachi confronts him about his presence at her in-laws’ place. Prachi mentions to Ranbir that he hasn’t moved on in life. However, Ranbir says he has.

Soon, Prachi puts an allegation on him, mentioning that he has returned to her life to seek revenge from her, and hence he is using Mihika for the same. When Ranbir refuses all the allegations, Prachi asks him to vow the same. While they speak, Akshay’s mother watches them and gets shocked. She confronts them, but Ranbir manages the situation. Later, it is revealed that Ranbir and Mihika act to be each other’s partners as Ranbir is on a secret mission.

In the coming episode, Vishakha finds something fishy in Ranbir and Mihika’s relationship at the Teej function and decides to discover the real truth behind the same. On the other hand, Prachi bumps into Ranbir, and he questions her if she likes Akshay. Prachi mentions yes, and soon Ranbir gets shocked.

OMG! Will Akshay’s family learn about Ranbir and Prachi’s relationship?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi vows to protect Lakshmi from Vikrant
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi vows to protect Lakshmi from Vikrant
Meet spoiler: Shlok takes Raunak’s place to marry Sumeet
Meet spoiler: Shlok takes Raunak’s place to marry Sumeet
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi’s big accusation against Ranbir
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi’s big accusation against Ranbir
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi refuses to marry Malishka
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi refuses to marry Malishka
Meet spoiler: Shlok decides to expose Raunak’s true intentions to Raj
Meet spoiler: Shlok decides to expose Raunak’s true intentions to Raj
Maitree spoiler: Harsh misunderstands Maitree and Yash’s relationship
Maitree spoiler: Harsh misunderstands Maitree and Yash’s relationship
Latest Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu has a panic attack
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu has a panic attack
I am always eager to play all kinds of sports: Aashish K.N Mehrotra
I am always eager to play all kinds of sports: Aashish K.N Mehrotra
Hina Khan Can’t Get Over Goa Vacation Hangover; Check Out
Hina Khan Can’t Get Over Goa Vacation Hangover; Check Out
Hina Khan steals the show in sheer black jumpsuit, watch video
Hina Khan steals the show in sheer black jumpsuit, watch video
Stunning! Tejasswi Prakash gives her glam black mini a bohemian touch
Stunning! Tejasswi Prakash gives her glam black mini a bohemian touch
Kajol thinks Madhuri Dixit is ‘underrated’ and has not been given deserving ‘opportunities’, read
Kajol thinks Madhuri Dixit is ‘underrated’ and has not been given deserving ‘opportunities’, read
Read Latest News