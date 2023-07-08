Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Vishakha decides to find real truth behind Ranbir and Mihika’s relationship

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Ranbir comes to Tandon’s house, and Prachi decides to speak to him. Prachi confronts him about his presence at her in-laws’ place. Prachi mentions to Ranbir that he hasn’t moved on in life. However, Ranbir says he has.

Soon, Prachi puts an allegation on him, mentioning that he has returned to her life to seek revenge from her, and hence he is using Mihika for the same. When Ranbir refuses all the allegations, Prachi asks him to vow the same. While they speak, Akshay’s mother watches them and gets shocked. She confronts them, but Ranbir manages the situation. Later, it is revealed that Ranbir and Mihika act to be each other’s partners as Ranbir is on a secret mission.

In the coming episode, Vishakha finds something fishy in Ranbir and Mihika’s relationship at the Teej function and decides to discover the real truth behind the same. On the other hand, Prachi bumps into Ranbir, and he questions her if she likes Akshay. Prachi mentions yes, and soon Ranbir gets shocked.

OMG! Will Akshay’s family learn about Ranbir and Prachi’s relationship?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!